Down 4-3 and batting in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Ringgold Tigers loaded the bases with nobody out as they looked to rally past Gordon Lee at Bill Womack Field.
However, freshman pitcher Bo Rhudy entered the game and retired three batters in a row to leave the sacks full and seal up a 4-3 win for the Trojans on Friday night.
Gordon Lee had bases loaded without the benefit of a hit in the top of the second inning and scored their first two runs on a Ringgold error. Then in the top of the fourth, they would load the bases on two singles and a walk before Nate Dunfee came through with an RBI-hit. Will Sizemore was credited with an RBI after he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to make it 4-0.
Ringgold would get three of the runs back in the bottom of the fifth, all coming with two outs. Dylan Wright drew a walk, stole second and scored on an error. Jake Stockburger raced home on a Brayden Broome double and Broome later trotted home on the Trojans' second error of the frame.
Gordon Lee put two runners in scoring position in the top of the sixth, but failed to get any extra insurance runs home as Colin Mountjoy ended the inning with a strikeout for the Tigers.
The final bit of drama would come in Ringgold's final at-bat as a walk and two hit batsmen loaded the bases with no outs. But Rhudy would get two strikeouts sandwiched around an infield pop-up, which he fielded for the second out.
Jake Poindexter went six innings to get the victory. He allowed three unearned runs on five hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Rhudy was credited with the save after replacing Cade Peterson, who started the seventh on the mound for Gordon Lee.
Five different pitchers, Chase Ghormley, Eli Norris, Kenyon Ransom, Austin McMahan and Mountjoy, were used by the Tigers. Broome was the only Ringgold player with multiple hits as he delivered a pair of doubles.
Gordon Lee (5-2) is scheduled to play Saturday at Darlington, while Ringgold (6-5) will open Region 6-AAA play Tuesday at Calhoun.