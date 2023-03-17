Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans picked up another victory over a Chattanooga private school on Wednesday, defeating Silverdale Baptist Academy, 5-2.

Blake Rodgers had an RBI-single in the first inning and added another one in the second, while Kade Cowan scored later in the frame on a wild pitch.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

