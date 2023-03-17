The Gordon Lee Trojans picked up another victory over a Chattanooga private school on Wednesday, defeating Silverdale Baptist Academy, 5-2.
Blake Rodgers had an RBI-single in the first inning and added another one in the second, while Kade Cowan scored later in the frame on a wild pitch.
The Trojans led 3-2 going into the bottom of the sixth inning when Ty Thompson reached base on a two-out error. Nate Dunfee had a single and the runners were able to move up a base after another error in the outfield. Cowan made the Seahawks pay for their mistakes with a two-run double to cap the scoring.
Cowin finished 3 for 3, while Rodgers and Dunfee both had two hits. The trio combined to go 7 for 10 with four runs scored and four RBIs.
Rodgers pitched five innings, allowing two runs - one earned - on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts. He recorded the victory, while Jackson Scali pitched two innings to earn a save. He allowed one hit and struck out two batters.
Gordon Lee (7-4) will begin Region 6-AAA play this Tuesday with a road game at Coahulla Creek. They will close out the two-game series with the Colts next Thursday back in Chickamauga.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.