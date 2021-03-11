The Gordon Lee Trojans continued to pulverize opposing pitching on Thursday as they belted two home runs in a 14-4 home win over Sonoraville.
Gordon Lee was up 7-0 after the fourth inning before surrendering four runs in the top of the fifth. However, the Trojans would score seven more times in the bottom of the sixth to win the game on the run rule.
Brody Cobb had a two-run homer in the third inning and Cade Peterson followed with a three-run shot in the fourth. Cobb would later deliver the walk-off RBI- single to win the game in the sixth.
Blake Rodgers stayed red hot with the bat as he went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Nate Dunfee had two doubles, scored twice and knocked in two runs. Griff Collins also had two doubles to go with one RBI and two runs scored. Kade Cowan had two hits and scored twice. Jake Poindexter had two hits and one RBI and Brodie Genter and Jackson Moore each knocked in one run.
Riley King gave up four earned runs on five hits and three walks in 4.2 innings of work. He finished with seven strikeouts in the victory. Bo Rhudy pitched the final 1.1 innings. He gave up one hit and struck out one batter.
Gordon Lee (8-1) will look to go 3-0 in Region 6-A play as they travel to Atlanta on Friday for a doubleheader against Drew Charter School. The Trojans won the first game of the three-game series, 19-0, this past Tuesday night in Chickamauga.