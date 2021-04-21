Cade Peterson hit two homeruns and drove in four runs, while Brody Cobb also added a homer in Gordon Lee's 17-2 Region 6-A victory at Mount Zion on Tuesday.
Gordon Lee picked up four runs in the top of the first inning. Cobb drew a walk with the bases loaded before Peterson cleared the bases with a three-run homer.
The Trojans would score four more times in the second and they tacked on two in the third before blowing things open with a seven-run fourth inning. That frame included leadoff back-to-back solo shots by the seniors.
Kade Cowan went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Blake Rodgers and Griff Collins also had two hits. Nate Dunfee knocked in a pair of runs, while Rodgers, Jackson Moore, Riley King and Garren Ramey had one RBI apiece.
Rodgers pitched three innings and allowed two earned runs on four hits and a pair of walks with four strikeouts. Brodie Genter threw one inning of relief, allowing one hit and striking out one batter.
The Trojans (25-2, 13-0) will host the Eagles in a doubleheader on Friday. It will be the last regular-season games of the season for the Navy-and-White.