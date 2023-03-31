Looking to keep pace near the top of the Region 6-AAA standings, the Gordon Lee Trojans flexed their muscles in Fort Oglethorpe on Friday night and powered past LFO, 11-0, in five innings.
The victory gave the Navy-and-White the two-game sweep of the series.
A five-run second inning included two-run singles by Ty Thompson and Blake Rodgers, along with an RBI-double off the bat of Nate Dunfee. Four more runs scored in the third, two courtesy of a home run by Kade Cowan.
Dunfee added another RBI-double in the fifth. He moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Cowan.
LFO's one hit was a double by Eli Walker with one out in the bottom of the fourth. However, an 8-5 double play would end the inning.
Aiden Goodwin gave up just the one hit in four innings of work. He struck out six and walked one, while Jackson Scali pitched the fifth to close it out.
Dunfee, Cowan, Rodgers and Goodwin each had two hits, while Thompson matched Cowan with three RBIs.
Donnie Brown gave up two walks in the first 2.2 innings for the Warriors before Walker went the rest of the way. He struck out two during his 2.1 innings on the mound.
Gordon Lee (13-5, 5-1) will travel to Carroll County on Tuesday to start a two-game region series at Bremen. That series will conclude in Chickamauga on Thursday.
Meanwhile, LFO (10-9, 2-4) will play a non-region game at Sequatchie County (Tenn.) on Monday before heading to Ridgeland on Tuesday to open a two-game series. That 6-AAA series will finish up on Thursday back at LFO.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.