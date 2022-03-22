The Gordon Lee Trojans briefly stepped out of region to take on Chattanooga Christian School on Monday afternoon and were dealt a 10-3 loss in Chickamauga.
The Chargers pushed across a run in the top of the second and added two more in the fourth on two singles and a pair of Gordon Lee errors before breaking the game open with five runs in the top of the sixth.
Gordon Lee scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. The first two runs came about on a one-out double by Nate Dunfee and a two-run homer by Bo Rhudy.
Garren Ramey later singled and moved to second on an error before scoring on a single by Kade Cowan. However, CCS tacked on two more insurance runs in the top of the seventh to complete the scoring.
Dunfee was the only Trojan with two hits on the day and Brodie Genter also had a single.
Aiden Goodwin started on the mound for Gordon Lee and pitched one inning, striking out one batter, before turning things over to Jackson Scali. Scali pitched four innings, giving up three hits and three walks. He allowed three runs, though only one of them was earned.
Dunfee, Cooper Jackson and Tyler Forester combined for two innings of relief. They gave up just two total hits, but seven walks and five earned runs.
Gordon Lee (4-7, 2-0) will look to remain undefeated in Region 6-A as they will close out the week with a three-game series against Armuchee. The Trojans will travel to Floyd County on Tuesday and Friday and will host the Indians on Thursday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.