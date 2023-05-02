The Gordon Lee Trojans got a three-hit shutout from pitcher Aiden Goodwin as they advanced to the Elite Eight round of the Class AAA state baseball tournament with a 3-0 victory in Game 3 of their series at Pickens on Monday.
Gordon Lee got the only run they needed in the top of the third inning as Nate Dunfee tripled and scored on a passed ball.
Two more insurance runs crossed the plate in the top of the sixth. Blake Rodgers doubled and Brodie Genter was intentionally walked. Two batters later, Holt Roberts came through with an RBI-single and, following a Garrett Ross single, Jackson Scali brought in the third run with a base hit.
It was plenty of support for Goodwin, who struck out three and walked two in the seven-inning complete game. Rodgers and Roberts each finished with two of Gordon Lee's nine hits.
Gordon Lee (22-9) will head some 20 miles east of Augusta to face Region 4 runner-up Harlem in the quarterfinals. That series is scheduled to begin on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (30-1) suffered their only setback of the season to Morgan County on April 19, an 8-4 loss that ultimately cost them the region title on a tiebreaker against Morgan County. They swept Long County (10-4, 11-1) and Thomasville (5-1, 11-1) to advance.
The winner of the series will play in the state semifinals against either Franklin County or Pike County.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.