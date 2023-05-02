Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans got a three-hit shutout from pitcher Aiden Goodwin as they advanced to the Elite Eight round of the Class AAA state baseball tournament with a 3-0 victory in Game 3 of their series at Pickens on Monday.

Gordon Lee got the only run they needed in the top of the third inning as Nate Dunfee tripled and scored on a passed ball.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

