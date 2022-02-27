The Gordon Lee Trojans headed to Gordon County on Saturday and suffered a pair of losses to both Calhoun and Model.
CALHOUN 8, GORDON LEE 1
The Trojans answered the Jackets' first run in the bottom of the fifth with one in the top of the sixth. Gordon Lee used two walks and a single to load the bases with one out before Barrett Dockery brought in a run by drawing a walk.
However, Calhoun's bats woke up a half-inning later as they blasted three homers in a seven-run frame.
Gordon Lee managed just two hits on the day, both singles from Holt Roberts and Brodie Genter.
Genter pitched five strong innings. He allowed three hits and did not walk a batter. He finished with six strikeouts and the run he gave up was earned. Cooper Jackson was touched up for five runs on three hits and two walks in two-third of an inning. He finished with two strikeouts, while Adkin Finch finished the inning. He recorded an out, but gave up an earned run on one hit.
MODEL 5, GORDON LEE 3
The second game of the day for the Trojans saw them take a 2-1 lead after the top of the second inning. However, they gave up three in the bottom of the second and one in the third, while the final run was scored by the Trojans in the top of the fourth.
Gordon Lee had five hits in the game, two by Garren Ramey. Tyler Forester was 1 for 3 and credited with two RBIs.
Aiden Goodwin got the start on the hill and pitched 1.2 innings. He allowed four runs, though only one of them were earned, on five hits and two walks. He also struck out two batters. Tanner Wilson threw 1.1 innings of relief, surrendering an unearned run on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Ramey pitched the final three scoreless innings, allowing four hits and fanning two.
Gordon Lee (1-4) is slated to host Pepperell in a non-region game Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.