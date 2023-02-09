Gordon Lee opened the 2023 baseball season on Tuesday night against visiting Christian Heritage and were one out away from beginning the season with a win.
However, a two-out error in the top of the seventh allowed the Lions to tie the game, while another error in the top of the eighth allowed the Lions to take the lead for good as they knocked off the Trojans, 8-4.
Christian Heritage jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the top of the first inning and maintained it into the bottom of the fourth when Gordon Lee pieced together four runs.
Barrett Dockery and Dustin Day led off with singles. Then, following a strikeout, Nate Dunfee was hit by a pitch to load the bases before courtesy runner Ty Thompson scored from third on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Kade Cowan.
After Bo Rhudy was intentionally walked, Brody Genter drew a free pass with the bases loaded to bring in the tying run and Blake Rodgers came through with a two-out, RBI-single to give the Trojans the lead.
The Navy-and-White left a runner in scoring position in the fifth, a double play erased a single in the sixth, and Gordon Lee had runners at first and second with one out in the bottom of the seventh when another twin killing ended the frame.
Rhudy and Rodgers each had two hits with a double, while Dunfee and Genter also had doubles.
Five different pitchers - Cowan, Rodgers, Dockery, Day and Ben Gilliam - gave up six combined hits over eight innings. They struck out seven batters and issued seven walks, while only one of the eight runs they surrendered were earned as Gordon Lee committed five errors in the game.
Gordon Lee (0-1) will not play again until Feb. 17 when Northwest Whitfield comes to Chickamauga. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.