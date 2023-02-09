Gordon Lee Trojans

Gordon Lee opened the 2023 baseball season on Tuesday night against visiting Christian Heritage and were one out away from beginning the season with a win.

However, a two-out error in the top of the seventh allowed the Lions to tie the game, while another error in the top of the eighth allowed the Lions to take the lead for good as they knocked off the Trojans, 8-4.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

