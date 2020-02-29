Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans gave up just one run on Friday, but managed only one hit in a 1-0 home loss to visiting St. Anne's Pacelli.

The Vikings' lone run came in the top of the sixth inning, while Griff Collins had the only hit for Gordon Lee, a single.

Jake Wright pitched three innings for the Trojans. He allowed no runs on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Riley King pitched 2.2 innings. He gave up one earned run on four hits and a walk, while Bo Rhudy pitched the final 1.1 innings without allowing a hit.

Gordon Lee (2-2) will face Heritage at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Catoosa County Children's Fund Baseball Classic. Those games will be held at LFO.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

Recommended for you