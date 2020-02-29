The Gordon Lee Trojans gave up just one run on Friday, but managed only one hit in a 1-0 home loss to visiting St. Anne's Pacelli.
The Vikings' lone run came in the top of the sixth inning, while Griff Collins had the only hit for Gordon Lee, a single.
Jake Wright pitched three innings for the Trojans. He allowed no runs on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Riley King pitched 2.2 innings. He gave up one earned run on four hits and a walk, while Bo Rhudy pitched the final 1.1 innings without allowing a hit.
Gordon Lee (2-2) will face Heritage at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Catoosa County Children's Fund Baseball Classic. Those games will be held at LFO.