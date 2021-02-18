Temperatures below freezing with a wintry mix in the forecast can only mean it must be baseball season in northwest Georgia.
After their game had to be delayed a day because of bad weather, the Gordon Lee Trojans and the LFO Warriors finally broke the ice on the 2021 season at Huston Black Field in Fort Oglethorpe on Wednesday.
After carrying a 2-0 lead into the fifth inning, the Trojans scored eight times over their next two at-bats and went on to a 10-3 victory in a non-region matchup.
Bo Rhudy had two hits for the Trojans, including a two-run double in the sixth inning. He finished with one stolen base and two runs scored. Jacob Neal delivered an RBI-double in the fourth inning and added a two-run single in the top of the sixth to cap a 2 for 4, three-RBI afternoon.
Cade Peterson had two hits, a stolen base and scored three times, while Brodie Genter also picked up an RBI-single.
Lefty Riley King got the start on the hill and pitched four innings of one-hit ball. King walked two batters and finished with eight strikeouts. Tanner Wilson pitched the final three innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Blaine Hollis drove in the first run of the season for the Warriors on a fielder's choice in the sixth inning and Nyko Simpson capped a 2 for 4 season debut with a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh. Will Carroll and Gage Kelley also had singles for the Warriors.
Matthew Shields started and pitched four solid innings for LFO, though he was ultimately tagged with the loss. He allowed just one earned run on three hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Eli Walker gave up three earned runs on four hits and three walks in two innings of work. He finished with three strikeouts, while Carroll gave up one hit and one walk in one inning with one strikeout.
Gordon Lee (1-0) will travel to Mount Paran Christian for a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday, while LFO (0-1) will have to regroup quickly as Rome is scheduled to come to Fort Oglethorpe for a 5:55 p.m. game on Thursday.