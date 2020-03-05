The Gordon Lee Trojans have been at or near the top of the Region 6-A standings for the past several years and they are starting out the 2020 season in a very familiar place.
The Navy-and-White began the region slate in fine fashion on Thursday with a 7-1 victory over Darlington in a game that had to be played at the Lake Point Complex in Emerson due to unplayable field conditions in Chickamauga.
Gordon Lee (4-2, 1-0) scored three times in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on four more runs in the fourth to put the game away. Cody Thomas and Griff Collins each had three hits and scored a run in the victory.
Blake Rodgers had two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Will Sizemore was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Cade Peterson doubled and drove in a pair of runs, while Jake Wright helped himself out with an RBI.
Wright got the win on the mound with five innings of one-hit ball. He walked one batter and struck out four, while the run he allowed was unearned. Tanner Wilson surrendered two hits and a walk in two innings of relief. He finished with two strikeouts.
The Trojans will head to Ringgold on Friday for a 5:30 p.m. non-region game at Bill Womack Field against the suddenly red-hot Tigers.