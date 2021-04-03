The Gordon Lee Trojans continued their reign as one of the top small school baseball programs in the Tri-State area as they captured the 2021 Lookout Valley Yellow Jacket Classic championship on Saturday with a 9-1 victory over South Pittsburg.
A 4-0 record over the three-day tournament boosted the Trojans' record to 17-2 on the season.
Brody Cobb continued to swing a hot bat with a pair of doubles, including one that drove in a run in the top of the first inning. RBI-singles by Griff Collins and Kade Cowan regained the lead for the Trojans in the fourth after South Pittsburg scored a run on a Gordon Lee error in the bottom of the first.
The Trojans did most of their damage in the fifth inning. Cowan delivered a two-run single and Jacob Neal picked up an RBI-single, while one run scored on a passed ball and two other runs scored on bases-loaded walks. Tanner Wilson would score the final run of the game on an error in the top of the sixth.
The Pirates would load the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but failed to score as relief pitcher Jackson Moore induced a fly ball for the final out.
Moore pitched an inning of relief, allowing one hit. Brodie Genter threw two relief innings, striking out one and allowing one hit, while Bo Rhudy started on the mound and went four innings. He walked two batters and did not give up a hit. The run he allowed was unearned and he finished with 11 strikeouts.
Cowan and Neal also had two hits. Rhudy added a double and Nate Dunfee was credited with an RBI.
The Trojans will get back to Region 6-A play on Tuesday with a home game against Bowdon. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.