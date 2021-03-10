As the weather has started warming up, so have the bats of the Gordon Lee Trojans.
The Navy-and-White won its sixth straight game on Wednesday by shutting out LFO, 10-0, in a six-inning contest in Chickamauga. The Trojans have scored 10 or more runs in four straight games, all in a six-day span.
Gordon Lee scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning against the Warriors and picked up four more in the bottom of the second before sealing the victory with a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Cade Peterson had three hits, three RBIs and scored a pair of runs. Brodie Genter and Kade Cowan each had two hits and one RBI. Blake Rodgers had a hit and drove in a pair of runs. Nate Dunfee was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, while Jake Poindexter and Griff Collins each knocked in a run.
Rodgers pitched the first five innings and gave up just two hits, both singles, as he finished with four strikeouts. Peterson had one strikeout in one inning of relief.
Malachi Powell and Nyko Simpson had the hits for the Warriors, while Matthew Shields started on the mound and pitched the first five innings. He gave up seven earned runs with two walks and four strikeouts. Powell pitched in the sixth and gave up one hit, one walk and one earned run.
Gordon Lee (7-1) will look to keep it going tomorrow at home against Sonoraville (5:30 p.m.)in advance of a Region 6-A doubleheader at Drew Charter on Friday.
LFO (1-11) will not play again until Monday when they host county rival Heritage. It will be the Warriors' final non-region game before the start of the 6-AAA slate next Tuesday.