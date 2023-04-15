Needing to complete a two-game sweep of Ridgeland in order to have a chance to compete for the Region 6-AAA title, the Gordon Lee Trojans took care of business on Friday with a 6-1 victory over Ridgeland at Jay Smith Field in Rossville.
Aiden Goodwin pitched seven strong innings for the Trojans, allowing just three hits and one walk. He finished with a season-high 12 strikeouts.
Barrett Dockery had a solo home run for Gordon Lee. He finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Kade Cowan was 2 for 3 with one RBI. Blake Rodgers collected two hits and Holt Roberts went 1 for 4 with two RBIs.
The only run of the game for the Panthers came on a solo shot by Hudson Couch in the bottom of the third inning. Ethan Waters had the other two hits for Ridgeland, one of which was a double.
Wyatt Blevins took the loss. He allowed four earned runs in five innings, striking out seven and walking five. Dakotah Tillman-Leonard pitched two innings and allowed one earned run with two strikeouts.
Ridgeland (2-17, 0-12) will host LaFayette on Tuesday before playing at LaFayette on Thursday to close out the season.
Meanwhile, Gordon Lee (18-6, 10-2) will head to Ringgold on Tuesday. They will host the region-leading Tigers on Thursday to complete a two-game series that will decide the 6-AAA champion.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.