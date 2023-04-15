Gordon Lee Trojans

Needing to complete a two-game sweep of Ridgeland in order to have a chance to compete for the Region 6-AAA title, the Gordon Lee Trojans took care of business on Friday with a 6-1 victory over Ridgeland at Jay Smith Field in Rossville.

Aiden Goodwin pitched seven strong innings for the Trojans, allowing just three hits and one walk. He finished with a season-high 12 strikeouts.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In