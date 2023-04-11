Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans got five runs in the first inning and went on to a 14-0 home victory over LaFayette on Tuesday, giving them a sweep of the two-game Region 6-AAA series.

The first inning included a two-run homer by Bo Rhudy. Gordon Lee tacked on solo runs in each of the next two innings before erupting for seven runs in the fourth. Ty Thompson and Brodie Genter each had two-runs singles in the frame.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

