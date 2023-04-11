The Gordon Lee Trojans got five runs in the first inning and went on to a 14-0 home victory over LaFayette on Tuesday, giving them a sweep of the two-game Region 6-AAA series.
The first inning included a two-run homer by Bo Rhudy. Gordon Lee tacked on solo runs in each of the next two innings before erupting for seven runs in the fourth. Ty Thompson and Brodie Genter each had two-runs singles in the frame.
Genter finished 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI, while Rhudy was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Holt Roberts and Kade Cowan each had two hits and one RBI, while Roberts and Nate Dunfee each drove in a run.
Rhudy struck out nine batters in four innings, giving up just three hits and two walks. Jackson Scali pitched one inning of relief.
Nick Adams, Jathan Harding and Bryce Careathers all had singles for LaFayette.
Cason Carpenter pitched the first 3.1 innings, striking out three and walking three. Hunter Jefferies pitched two-thirds of an inning. He gave up one walk and struck out one batter.
Gordon Lee (16-6, 8-2) will try to hold on to the second spot in the region standings with a two-game series against Ridgeland later this week. They will host the Panthers on Thursday before traveling to Rossville on Friday.
LaFayette (7-17, 0-10) will head to Ringgold on Thursday before hosting the Tigers on Friday to wrap up another two-game series.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.