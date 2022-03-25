The Gordon Lee Trojans polished off a three-game sweep of the Armuchee Indians with a 7-1 victory in Floyd County on Friday night.
Tanner Wilson singled and scored on an error in the top of the second inning to put the visitors on top. One inning later, Garren Ramey delivered an RBI-double and scored on a two-out single by Holt Roberts.
Three more runs came home in the top of the fourth. Wilson and Cooper Jackson began the inning with singles, while an error set the table for Aiden Goodwin, who came through with an RBI-single. Ramey later drew a walk with the bases loaded and Bo Rhudy brought in a run with a sacrifice fly.
A solo homer by Nate Dunfee in the top of the sixth capped the scoring.
Goodwin started the game and pitched the first 4.2 innings. He allowed one unearned run on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Ramey threw the last 2.1 innings, surrendering one hit and striking out three.
Jackson and Kade Cowan had three hits apiece, while Wilson and Ramey each added two as part of the Trojans' 13-hit night.
Gordon Lee (7-7 overall) moved to 5-0 in region play. They will once again step out of 6-A next week to participate in a tournament at Chattanooga Central, starting on Wednesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.