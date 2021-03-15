The Gordon Lee Trojans, ranked No. 2 in the most recent Class A Public School state rankings, traveled north of the border to take on Chattanooga Division II private school powerhouse Baylor on Monday and returned to Chickamauga with a 6-2 loss, snapping their lengthy winning streak.
The Red Raiders, featuring a number of All-American candidates, began the 2021 season ranked in the top 15 nationally by MaxPreps.com.
Baylor scored solo runs in each of the first three innings before adding three more in the fifth. Two runs came on a homer by third baseman Vito Valincius, a South Carolina signee originally from the Chicago, Ill. area.
However, the Trojans refused to go way quietly. They scored twice in the top of the seventh and had the bases loaded with the tying run at the plate, but one final out would finally end the rally.
Kade Cowan and Cade Peterson each had a hit and scored a run, while Griff Collins also collected one hit. Georgia signee Jake Poindexter threw three innings. He allowed two earned runs on three hits with a pair of walks and six strikeouts. Bo Rhudy also pitched three innings, giving up two earned on two hits and a one walk and fanning six.
Valincius was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Both hits were homers, including a solo shot earlier in the game. Missouri signee Jay Dill pitched 3.2 innings for Baylor, allowing a hit and six walks, but striking out 10.
Gordon Lee will be back at home on Thursday to face Heritage in a battle of 10-2 teams. First pitch is slated for 5:30 p.m.