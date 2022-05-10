Another deep playoff run by Gordon Lee came to an end on Tuesday night as defending state champion Metter showed why they are a threat to repeat with a two-game sweep of the Trojans in a Class A Public School state quarterfinal series in Metter.
METTER 5, GORDON LEE 2
In the opener, the Tigers pushed across two early runs, gained some breathing room with a three-run fifth inning and staved off a late comeback attempt by the visitors.
Metter scored its first run on a passed ball in the bottom of the first inning and the Tigers got three straight one-out singles in the bottom of the third, including an RBI-single by Ruston Rigdon that made it 2-0.
Gordon Lee left two runners on base in the top of the fourth and Metter would break it open in the bottom of the fifth. One run scored on a passed ball, while Kyzer Anthony and Kaliq Jordan later added a pair of two-out RBI-hits.
Nate Dunfee, Kade Cowan and Garren Ramey begin the sixth inning with consecutive hits and Bo Rhudy followed up with an RBI-single. Brodie Genter added a sacrifice fly moments later, but back-to-back strikeouts ultimately killed the rally.
Dunfee and Tanner Wilson led off with back-to-back one-out singles in the top of the seventh and a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. However, two hard-hit line drives were snagged in the outfield to give the Tigers the first game of the series.
Rhudy and Dunfee both had three hits. Ramey finished 2 for 4 and Holt Roberts also had a single. Rhudy gave up four earned runs on six hits in six innings on the mound. He struck out 12 batters and walked just one.
John Luke Glanton fanned nine hitters in 6.1 innings for Metter. He gave up nine hits without a walk and both runs he allowed were earned.
METTER 10, GORDON LEE 1
The Trojans, playing as the home team in Game 2, drew first blood in the bottom of the first inning. Two walks and an error loaded the bases with Dunfee eventually coming into score.
However, three straight strikeouts by Rigdon ended the threat and the sophomore allowed just two hits the rest of the way.
Metter pushed across solo runs in both the second and third innings and Rigdon belted a two-run homer to highlight a four-run fourth. The Tigers scored four more times in the top of the fifth to blow the game open.
Rigdon, a Vanderbilt commit, struck out 13 batters and walked just two in a complete-game victory. He also picked up three RBIs, a total also matched by Anthony.
Ramey and Genter had the only hits of Game 2 for the Trojans.
Wilson pitched four innings and gave up seven runs on six hits. Five of the runs he allowed were earned and he finished with six strikeouts against two walks. Ramey and Jackson Scali combined to pitch three innings of relief. They surrendered three unearned runs on five hits and two walks and combined for six strikeouts.
Metter (27-5) will host either Region 8 champion Commerce or Region 3 No. 4 seed ECI in the semifinals after those two teams split their doubleheader on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Gordon Lee's season ended with a 22-12 overall record.