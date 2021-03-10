Up 3-0 after one inning, the Gordon Lee Trojans tacked on 16 insurance runs - all in the second inning - and quickly put away Drew Charter School, 19-0, in their Region 6-A opener Tuesday in Chickamauga.
Gordon Lee scored its runs on 11 hits and 12 walks. Brody Cobb had a pair of hits and knocked in three runs, while Cade Peterson and Brodie Genter each had two hits and two RBIs. Garren Ramey, Holt Roberts, Blake Rodgers and Riley King also drove in two runs for the Trojans, while Kade Cowan and Logan Simerely had one RBI.
Jake Poindexter allowed just one hit in two innings of work on the mound. He finished with six strikeouts, while Genter fanned two hitters in his one inning of relief.
Gordon Lee (6-1) will host LFO in a non-region game Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.