Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans made all the way to the Elite Eight in their first season as a Class AAA program. However, that would be as far as they got as they suffered a sweep at the hands of the Harlem Bulldogs on Saturday just outside of Augusta.

HARLEM 2, GORDON LEE 1

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In