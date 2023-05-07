The Gordon Lee Trojans made all the way to the Elite Eight in their first season as a Class AAA program. However, that would be as far as they got as they suffered a sweep at the hands of the Harlem Bulldogs on Saturday just outside of Augusta.
HARLEM 2, GORDON LEE 1
The home team got a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the first inning, while an error and a double plated a second run an inning later.
After leaving a runner in scoring position in both the third and the fourth innings, the Trojans finally got on the board in the top of the sixth as Kade Cowan scored on a wild pitch.
Unfortunately for Gordon Lee, it turned out to be its only run of the game. A runner was left stranded at second in the sixth and the Navy-and-White loaded the bases with two outs in the top of the seventh, but were unable to score.
Jackson Scali went 2 for 3 at the plate and was the only Gordon Lee player with multiple hits. Bo Rhudy gave up just four hits and three walks in six innings on the mound. He struck out seven and allowed only one earned run.
HARLEM 7, GORDON LEE 4
In the second game of the day, the Bulldogs - playing as the visiting team - scored four times on five hits in the second inning before pushing across three more in the third.
Gordon Lee, who had only managed two hits through five innings, loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth before Brodie Genter drew a free pass with the bases loaded. However, Harlem got a groundout moments later to escape further damage.
The Trojans tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh. Holt Roberts reached base and scored on a wild pitch and Nate Dunfee had an RBI-single before Cowan brought in a run with a sacrifice fly. Unfortunately, it would not be enough.
Cooper Jackson scored twice for the Trojans, whose season ended with a final record of 22-11. Blake Rodgers, Aiden Goodwin, Dustin Day and Tyler Forester all pitched. They combine to allow seven earned runs on 12 hits with one walk and no strikeouts.
Harlem (32-1) will face Pike County (23-13) in the semifinals after they swept Franklin County on Saturday, 3-1 and 3-0.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.