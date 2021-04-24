The Class A Public School state playoffs begin next week and it's pretty apparent that the Gordon Lee Trojans are ready.
The Navy-and-White will take an 18-game winning streak into the postseason following a doubleheader sweep of Mt. Zion Friday night in Chickamauga. The two victories gave Gordon Lee a 3-0 sweep of the series by a combined score of 41-0.
Gordon Lee 15, Mt. Zion 0
After a 15-0 victory in Carroll County on Tuesday, the Trojans duplicated the feat in Friday's opener. A six-run second inning was followed by a five-run third as Gordon Lee pulled away.
Brody Cobb went 2 for 2 with five RBIs, including a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to end the game on the run rule. Cody Thomas had a two-run double in the third inning. Cade Peterson and Jackson Moore each knocked in two runs, while Jacob Neal, Jake Poindexter and Logan Simerley had one RBI each.
Poindexter pitched three innings and struck out three batters, while Riley King threw an inning of relief, giving up one hit, but striking out two.
Gordon Lee 11, Mt. Zion 0
The nightcap went just five innings with Bo Rhudy getting the victory on the hill. He struck out five and walked one batter in three innings of no-hit ball. Tanner Wilson struck out one batter in one inning of relief, while Moore also threw an inning of the bullpen, allowing one hit.
Cobb had another monster game. His solo homer in the bottom of the first inning boosted the Trojans' lead to 2-0 and he and Peterson would hit back-to-back bombs in the bottom of the fourth to begin another big inning. Cobb now has nine homers on the season and Peterson has gone yard seven times.
Kade Cowan went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, while Nate Dunfee matched Cobb with two hits and two RBIs. Peterson finished with two hits, while Neal, Blake Rodgers and Griff Collins were each credited with an RBI.
The Trojans, who finished 15-0 in region play, will enter the state playoffs with a 27-2 overall record. They will host the Glascock County Panthers (8-14), the No. 4 seed from Region 7, in a best-of-three series next week.