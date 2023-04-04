Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Trojans belted three home runs and jumped out to an early 9-1 lead before finishing off an 11-5 victory at Bremen on Tuesday.

Brodie Genter belted a three-run homer in the first inning. Then in the second, Kade Cowan had an RBI-single before Blake Rodgers followed with an RBI-triple.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

