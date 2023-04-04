The Gordon Lee Trojans belted three home runs and jumped out to an early 9-1 lead before finishing off an 11-5 victory at Bremen on Tuesday.
Brodie Genter belted a three-run homer in the first inning. Then in the second, Kade Cowan had an RBI-single before Blake Rodgers followed with an RBI-triple.
Four more runs crossed the plate in the third. Bo Rhudy and Garrett Ross blasted solo shots before Nate Dunfee and Cowan delivered back-to-back RBI-doubles.
Rodgers and Genter added RBIs in the top of the seventh.
The Blue Devils, who scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the first, added four more in the seventh before Gordon Lee finally slammed the door.
Rhudy pitched the first six innings and allowed just one earned run on four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts, while Tyler Forester struck out one batter in his one inning of relief.
Rodgers finished 3 for 4, while Dunfee, Cowan, Rhudy and Holt Roberts each had two hits apiece. Genter paced the team with four RBIs.
Gordon Lee (14-5, 6-1) also took sole possession of second place in 6-AAA with their win, combined with Adairsville's loss to Ringgold. The Trojans will host Bremen Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to finish off the two-game series.
