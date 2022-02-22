The Gordon Lee Trojans got five strong innings from pitcher Bo Rhudy and a two-run single from Blake Rodgers as they shut out Ringgold, 4-0, Tuesday night in Chickamauga.
The game was originally supposed to be played in Ringgold, but had to be moved due to unplayable field conditions at Bill Womack Field.
Gordon Lee broke through in the bottom of the third inning. Tanner Wilson and Kade Cowan had singles before a passed ball moved both runners into scoring position. That set the table for Rodgers, who delivered a two-run single to right.
The final two runs for the Trojans came in the bottom of the sixth inning. Brodie Genter drew a walk and Rhudy helped himself with a one-out single. Tyler Forester later drew a two-out walk to load the bases and Wilson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring in a run. Nate Dunfee then drew a walk to bring in the final run of the game.
Ringgold's best chance to score came in the top of the fourth inning. Mason Parker and Dawson Ware led off with singles and Ross Norman drew a walk to load the bases with nobody out.
But Rhudy got a tailor-made grounder back to the mound. He threw to Genter at home for an out and Genter fired to Rodgers at first to complete the 1-2-3 double play. One final strikeout finally allowed Rhudy to escape the jam.
The junior pitched the first five innings, giving up just the two hits and two walks with eight strikeouts, while Wilson struck out one batter in two hitless innings of relief.
Offensively, Cowan was 2 for 4 and Holt Roberts also added a single for Gordon Lee (1-2).
The singles by Parker and Ware were the only hits for the Tigers. Sebastian Haggard pitched five solid innings. He scattered five hits and walked one batter while striking out six, although he was saddled with the loss. He allowed just one earned run.
Hudson Chandler pitched two-thirds of an inning, allowing three walks and a hit with one strikeout. He gave up two earned runs, while Mason Burt pitched the other one-third inning for Ringgold (1-4).
Gordon Lee will play at home on Saturday. They will take on Calhoun at 11 a.m. before a second game against Model at 3:30. Calhoun and Model will face off in between.
Meanwhile, Ringgold will begin a home-and-home series with Heritage. The first game will be Thursday in Boynton at 5:30 p.m., while Ringgold will host Friday's matchup at 5:55.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.