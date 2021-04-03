The Gordon Lee Trojans picked up two more victories on Friday evening, defeating Silverdale Baptist Academy and Moore County of Tennessee during the second day of the Lookout Valley Yellow Jacket Classic.
Gordon Lee 5, Silverdale 3
The first game on Friday saw the Trojans battle the Seahawks in a game between future Division I college pitchers.
Gordon Lee's Jake Poindexter (Georgia) would get the victory as he allowed just one earned run in six innings. Poindexter gave up five hits and walked two batters while recording seven strikeouts. Brody Cobb pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh and struck out two batters to pick up the save.
Meanwhile, Silverdale junior Turner Junkins (MTSU) pitched six innings and allowed five earned runs. He walked four batters and surrendered 10 hits, though he also struck out 10 batters.
The Seahawks would score a run in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game, but it would take just two swings of the bat to untie it in the top of the seventh. Blake Rodgers led off the inning with a single and Cobb followed up with a two-run homer to left.
Cade Peterson had a double as one of his four hits. He finished with two RBIs. Rodgers and Kade Cowan both went 2 for 4. Brodie Genter knocked in one run, while Nate Dunfee drew three walks and scored twice.
Gordon Lee 12, Moore Co. 1
The final contest of the evening lasted just four innings as the Trojans scored the first 10 runs of the game on their way to a blowout win.
Poindexter had a two-run single in the second inning and added another in the third to finish the game with four RBIs. Peterson collected three RBIs, while Cowan, Cobb and Jacob Neal had one RBI apiece. The Trojans scored their dozen runs on just six hits, while they took advantage of 13 walks.
Rodgers pitched the first 2.2 innings. He allowed three hits and five walks while striking out five. The run he allowed was unearned. Holt Roberts pitched the final 1.1 innings, giving up two hits and striking out two.
Gordon Lee (16-2) will close out the tournament at 2 p.m. on Saturday against South Pittsburg. The Trojans beat the Pirates on Thursday, 5-1.