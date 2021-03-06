After a week that saw them endure three tough losses to quality opponents, the Ringgold Tigers ended the week on a huge positive note with a 4-0 shutout of Heritage-Conyers - the 2019 Class 6A state champions - during Saturday's Catoosa Children's Fund Classic at AT&T Field in Chattanooga.
The first 15 Ringgold hitters were retired in order, but things would change in the bottom of the sixth as a walk and a Patriot error got the ball rolling.
A sacrifice bunt by Eli Norris moved two Tiger runners into scoring position and Sam Mills drew a walk to load the bases. Mason Parker came through with a timely two-run single and, after a McCain Mangum fly ball moved Dre Morris to third, Colin Mountjoy delivered an RBI-single. Austin McMahan capped the inning with a single to right field to score Parker.
Pitcher Chase Ghormley did the rest, shutting down the Patriots to just three hits over seven innings. He did not allow a walk and finished with 11 strikeouts.
Ringgold (5-5) will continue a very tough non-region portion of its schedule on Tuesday with a 5:55 p.m. home game against Cartersville.