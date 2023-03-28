The Gordon Lee Trojans hosted Class 5A Dalton on Monday night and it was game that senior Brodie Genter will likely never forget.
He started his big night on the hill and pitched two scoreless innings, giving up one hit and one walk with three strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision on the mound, but he sure did at the plate.
Genter accounted for four of Gordon Lee's six hits, had 14 total bases and collected 12 RBIs as the Trojans blasted the Catamounts, 15-2, in five innings.
He had a two-run double in the bottom of the first to give the Trojans a 2-0 lead and accounted for three of his team's four runs in the second as he belted a three-run home run.
Unfortunately for Dalton, Genter was just getting started.
He came up to the plate in the third, again with two runners on, and made the Catamounts pay for pitching to him by blasting his second three-run shot of the game to highlight a five-run frame.
His final at-bat occurred in the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded and his team enjoying an 11-2 lead. Gordon Lee would enjoy it a little bit more after he launched a walk-off grand slam to put a big navy blue bow on the game.
The first three batters of the night also enjoyed the benefits of Genter batting in the cleanup spot. Nate Dunfee drew four walks, swiped two bases and scored four times. Kade Cowan crossed the plate three times, while Blake Rodgers drew three walks, scored two runs and drove in another.
Ty Thompson was 1 for 2 with a pair of runs scored and Holt Roberts went 1 for 3 at the plate.
Landon Norton pitched the third and fourth innings. He allowed one run on two hits with three walks and four strikeouts to earn the victory as the pitcher of record. Garrett Ross gave up an unearned run in the fifth on no hits. He struck out two batters.
Gordon Lee (10-5) will try to improve to 3-1 in Region 6-AAA today when they travel to Adairsville to complete the two-game series. The Tigers are 3-0 in region play after beating the Trojans 4-2 this past Friday. Adairsville will go into the game tied for first place with Ringgold atop the region standings.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.