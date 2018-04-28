Cole Wilcox threw a complete game and launched a pair of three-run homers on Friday as the Heritage Generals easily dispatched Central-Carroll to advance to the Round of 16 in the Class 4A state baseball playoffs.
In the opener, the Generals scored five times in the third inning to break open what became an 11-2 victory over the Lions.
Lance Dockery scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the first inning, while two errors and a walk would set the table for Heritage in the bottom of the third.
Wilcox picked up an RBI with a bases-loaded walk and Brody Campbell reached out and smacked a 2-2, two-out pitch back up the middle for a two-run single. Blake Bryan then followed suit with a two-run double to rightfield.
Jonathan Hickman would add two-run single in the fourth before Wilcox blasted a shot over the 355-foot sign in left-centerfield in the bottom of the sixth cap the scoring for the Generals.
Central's only two runs came in the fifth inning. The Lions got a single and a double off Wilcox to put two runners in scoring position with just one out. Wilcox would battle back to get a strikeout, but Dylan McKinley would find the right-centerfield gap for a double to break up the shutout bid.
Individual statistics were unavailable as of press time.
In the nightcap, Wilcox blasted his second three-run homer of the night in the top of the first inning and Heritage would tack on eight runs in the third as they obliterated the Lions, 14-0, to advance.
Individual statistics for the second game were also unavailable as of press time. Heritage (25-6) will host North Oconee in the second round of the state tournament next Thursday.
It will be a reunion of sorts for Wilcox and Titans' picture Kumar Rocker. The son of former football player star Tracy Rocker, the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder was a teammate of Wilcox's on the USA Baseball 18U squad that won the WBSC World Cup in Canada this past summer.
Rocker, who like Wilcox has been clocked in the high 90s', is also, like the Generals' standout, projected to be a first-round pick in June's amateur draft.