Heritage Generals

In what turned out to be a tough day for teams in Region 7-AAAA, the Heritage Generals saw their 2023 campaign come to a close with a sweep at the hands of Cherokee Bluff.

The Bears (27-3) will move on to the second round to Region 5 champion Lovett, while Heritage ended its season with a 19-13 overall record.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

