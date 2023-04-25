In what turned out to be a tough day for teams in Region 7-AAAA, the Heritage Generals saw their 2023 campaign come to a close with a sweep at the hands of Cherokee Bluff.
The Bears (27-3) will move on to the second round to Region 5 champion Lovett, while Heritage ended its season with a 19-13 overall record.
CHEROKEE BLUFF 12, HERITAGE 2
The Bears did most of their damage in Game 1 with an eight-run second inning. They added one more in the fourth and three more in the six.
The only two runs of the game for the Generals came in the top of the fourth inning. J.J. Hunt drew a leadoff walk and Jonathan Glover later added a two-out single. Both runs came home on a triple by Landen Skeen.
The Generals tried to get something going in the sixth and put two runners on base early. However, a double play would end the threat.
Brady Chandler went 2 for 3 with a double and Glover also went 2 for 3, while Gage Shaver had the only other hit of the game for Heritage.
Zach Barrett allowed five hits and two walks in 1.2 innings of work. He ended the day with four strikeouts. Garrison May threw 2.1 innings, allowing six hits and two walks with one strikeout. Taylor Vinson pitched one inning out of the bullpen, giving up one hit and three walks with three strikeouts.
CHEROKEE BLUFF 8, HERITAGE 0
In the nightcap, playing as the home team, the Bears got on the board with three runs in the second inning and added four more in the third. A solo homerun in the top of the seventh accounted for the final run of the game.
Singles by Shaver and Chandler were the only hits for the Generals in Game 2.
Chandler pitched 2.1 innings, walking four and allowing three hits. Meanwhile, Glover pitched 4.2 innings of relief. He gave up four hits, but struck out seven without issuing a walk.
Region 7 champion Cedartown was the only team from the region to advance to the second round. The Bulldogs defeated North Hall, 3-0 and 13-7, in their opening-round series.
Second-seeded Sonoraville was shutout by East Forsyth, 3-0 and 11-0, in Gordon County, while North Oconee handled Central-Carroll a 13-2, 12-0 sweep.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.