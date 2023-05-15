Every team needs "that guy" in the locker room or on the bench.
"That guy" who does whatever is asked of him. "That guy" who's always thinking of his teammates. "That guy" who truly understands that the name on the front of the jersey is more important than the name on the back of the jersey.
For the Gordon Lee High School baseball team, Tyler Forester is "that guy", and for the next few years, Forester hopes to be "that guy" - and more - at Reinhardt University.
Forester signed with the Waleska, Ga. NAIA program during a ceremony in Chickamauga on Monday and said it meant a lot to him to get to continue his playing career.
"I've always been a hard worker and I've always been pushed by my parents to be able to do it," he said. "I got recruited at a later stage. My senior year was the first time I got recognized by Reinhardt, so it was cool that even though I started (the process) late, I still got the offer and the opportunity to continue to play."
Forester played several positions at Gordon Lee, but will only focus on being a pitcher for the Eagles and said his coachability would be an asset.
"Since I'm still only sitting in the low 80's (velocity-wise), there's opportunity for a lot of growth," he explained. "This way, they can work with me however they see fit instead of me already being at max potential and them trying to find it. Now they can use me to continue to get better."
"Last year as a junior, he started out in the outfield, but we had some injuries so we moved him to first base," GL head coach Mike Dunfee said. "Then, because of some more injuries, we put him behind the dish. If we didn't have him, we wouldn't even have had a chance to get to the Elite Eight. He really stepped up for us."
Forester shined at catcher and impressed the opposing coaches in Region 6-A enough that they named him the overall Defensive Player of the Year for the region in 2022.
However, when a small vision issue hampered his catching at the start of this past season, Dunfee gave Forester a chance to see what he could do on the mound.
"While he was waiting to get some newer glasses, we put him on the bump one day and found out he was pretty good," Dunfee continued. "We had a marathon game early in the season against Dalton and he looked really good and he really fell in love with (pitching)."
Forester picked up two wins for the Trojans in 2023 with 11 strikeouts against just three walks as the Navy-and-White advanced to the Elite Eight in their very first season as a Class AAA program.
"He really pursued Reinhardt and with him just working his tail off, he's getting an opportunity," the coach added. "I'm really excited for him because you couldn't ask for a better teammate. He's probably one of the best teammates we've ever had."
"It's a beautiful campus and they excel with Sports Studies, which is what I'm going to study," Forester said. "I've known people that have played baseball there and they said the coaching staff is just incredible, so having that prior knowledge helped a lot."
Dunfee also added that Reinhardt was getting a truly selfless player.
"He's one of those kids that really cares more about the team's success than his own personal success," he said. "Every team needs a kid like Tyler that doesn't care about the personal accolades and just truly, solely and genuinely cares about every other kid on the team."
The Eagles, who also boast two former Heritage players - Lance Dockery and Alex Coulter - on its current roster, went 21-8 in Appalachian Athletic Conference play and were selected for the NAIA tournament.
In addition to majoring in Sports Studies, Forester plans to minor in Business.