Tyler Forester signs with Reinhardt

Jonathan and Tara Forester were among those on hand as their son, Gordon Lee senior Tyler Forester, signed papers to continue his baseball career with Reinhardt University on Monday. Also present for the ceremony were Gordon Lee assistant coach and athletic director Thomas Gray, Gordon Lee head coach Mike Dunfee, and Gordon Lee assistant coach Derek McDaniel.

 Scott Herpst

Every team needs "that guy" in the locker room or on the bench.

"That guy" who does whatever is asked of him. "That guy" who's always thinking of his teammates. "That guy" who truly understands that the name on the front of the jersey is more important than the name on the back of the jersey.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

