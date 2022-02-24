The Ringgold Tigers put up five runs in the top of the fourth inning and allowed just two hits as they took the first game of a home-and-home series against county rival Heritage by a 5-1 count Thursday night in Boynton.
Dre Morris began the fourth inning for Ringgold by reaching on an error and moving to second on a wild pitch. He took third on a groundout by Sebastian Haggard and Ty Gilbert was hit with a pitch before Dawson Ware drove in a run with a single.
That brought up Connor Christopher with the bases full and he came through with a huge three-run triple. Mason Parker then drew a walk and Ross Norman drove in the fifth run on a fielder's choice.
The no-hit and shutout bids ended for the Tigers in the bottom of the sixth as Gage Shaver led off the inning with a single. He took second on catcher's indifference, while a groundout off the bat of Landon Skeen moved him to third.
Ringgold (2-4) got the next two batters in order, but Max Owens came through with a two-out single to plate the run.
Norman was the only Tiger with two hits on the evening. He also pitched the first four innings without allowing a hit. He walked four and struck out nine, while Mason Burt gave up one earned run on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts in three innings of relief.
Zach Barrett got the start for the Generals (1-1). He went three innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts. J.C. Armour struck out two in two hitless innings of relief, and Garrison May allowed one hit in two innings of work. He struck out three batters.
The hits by Shaver and Owens in the sixth were the only ones of the game for Heritage.
The two teams are slated to play at 5:55 p.m. tomorrow in Ringgold.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.