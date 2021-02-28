La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers early then thundershowers developing late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.