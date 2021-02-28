The Ringgold Tigers broke open a tie ball game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth before finishing it off with an eight-run eruption an inning later to take down Dalton, 13-3, at Bill Womack Field on Saturday.
Sam Mills delivered a two-run walk-off double to end the game, one of five two-base hits by the Tigers in the contest. McCain Mangum, Mason Parker, Kenyon Ransom, Ross Norman and Dre Morris each had two hits on the night. Mangum matched Mills with two RBIs, while Ransom, Norman, Morris, Sam Crew and Austin McMahan had one RBI each.
Ransom went the distance on the hill, allowing just one earned run on three hits with a walk and nine strikeouts.
The game was originally scheduled as part of a doubleheader, but field conditions from Friday's rain forced one game to be cancelled and the other to be pushed back several hours.
Ringgold (4-2) is slated to host Gordon Lee on Monday at 5:55 p.m.