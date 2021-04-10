Gordon Lee nearly blew a big lead late in a home victory over Bowdon on Tuesday before hanging on for a one-run victory.
They made extra sure that wouldn't be the case on Friday.
The Trojans decimated the Red Devils in a doubleheader sweep in Bowdon to reach the 20-win mark for the season (20-2) and move to 8-0 in Region 6-A play.
Gordon Lee 21, Bowdon 6
Tied 3-3 after three innings, Gordon Lee scored eight times in the fourth before a huge 10-run fifth left no doubt as to the outcome.
Nine of the runs in the fifth came with two outs as 16 batters came to the plate. Seven had hits and five more drew walks.
Cade Peterson opened the scoring for the Navy-and-White with a three-run homer in the first inning. Brody Cobb belted a three-run homer in the fourth, which was followed up one batter later with Peterson's second dinger of the game, a solo shot. Both seniors finished with three hits and four RBIs each.
Cody Thomas and Jacob Neal each had two hits with two RBIs. Kade Cowan and Jake Poindexter also had two hits, while Griff Collins drove in a pair of runs. Nate Dunfee and Brodie Genter matched Cowan with one RBI.
Poindexter gave up six earned runs on seven hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out six batters in the victory, while Peterson fanned one Red Devil in one inning of relief.
Kiler Cole hit a two-run homer and a three-run homer for Bowdon.
Gordon Lee 14, Bowdon 0
Cobb got the nightcap started with a two-run blast in the first inning and he delivered an RBI-double as part of a 10-run second inning, which also included a three-run homer by Neal and a grand slam by Thomas.
Dunfee went 3 for 3 at the plate with a triple and two runs scored. Garren Ramey added a double. Blake Rodgers drove in two runs and Peterson picked up one RBI.
Rodgers pitched four hitless innings and struck out eight batters in the victory, while Bo Rhudy struck out two batters and gave up one hit in one inning of relief.
The Trojans will host Trion in a region game on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The team also announced that a home make-up game with Armuchee will be played Wednesday of next week, also at 5:30.