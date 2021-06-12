Dizzy Dean Baseball

Here are the scores of weekend pool play and the bracket play schedule for the 6-year-old tournament being held at the Fort Oglethorpe Recreation fields.

Pool scores:

Catoosa 22, LaFayette 4

Chickamauga 10, Catoosa 7

Chickamauga 20, Trion 5

Summerville 23, Trion 22

Summerville 23, LaFayette 8

Sunday bracket play:

(4) Trion vs. (5) LaFayette: 1 p.m.

(4) Trion/(5) LaFayette winner vs. (1) Chickamauga: 2:30 p.m. (winner to finals)

(2) Summerville vs. (3) Catoosa: 4 p.m. (winner to finals)

Sunday Championship: 5:30 p.m.

----------------------

Here are the scores of weekend pool play and the bracket play schedule for the 7 and 8-year-old tournament being held at the Chickamauga Recreation fields.

Pool A scores:

Chickamauga (7's) 31, Murray County (7's) 18

Chickamauga (7's) 21, Summerville (8's) 1

Summerville (8's) 25, Murray County (7's) 1

Pool B scores:

Catoosa (8's) 16, Murray County (8's) 11

Murray County (8's) 16, LaFayette (8's) 15

LaFayette (8's) 14, Catoosa (8's) 1

Pool C scores:

Dade County (8's) 7, Trion (8's) 7

Chickamauga (8's) 20, Trion (8's) 5

Chickamauga (8's) 16, Dade County (8's) 8

Sunday bracket play:

(9) Murray County (7's) win by forfeit over (8) Chickamauga (7's)

(2) Chickamauga (8's) vs. (7) Trion (8's): 1 p.m.

(3) LaFayette (8's) vs. (6) Dade County (8's): 2:30 p.m.

(9) Murray County (7's) vs. (1) Summerville (8's): 2:30 p.m.

(4) Catoosa (8's) vs. (5)Murray County (8's): 4 p.m.

Sunday semifinals:

(2) Chickamauga (8's)/(7) Trion (8's) winner vs. (3) LaFayette/(6) Dade County (8's) winner: 4 p.m.

(9) Murray County (7's)/(1) Summerville (8's) winner vs. (4) Catoosa (8's)/(5) Murray County (8's): 5:30 p.m.

Monday Championship: 7 p.m.

-----------------------

Here are the scores of weekend pool play and the bracket play schedule for the 9 and 10-year-old tournament being held at the Rock Spring Athletic Association fields.

Pool 1 scores:

Murray County (10's) 5, Fort Oglethorpe (10's) 3

Summerville (10's) 15, Chickamauga (10's) 10

Murray County (10's) 14, Chickamauga (10's) 9

Fort Oglethorpe (10's) 17, Summerville (10's) 2

Pool 2 scores:

Trion (10's) 11, LaFayette (10s) 4

Trion (10's) 14, Catoosa (10s) 0

LaFayette (10's) vs. Catoosa (10's) (Sunday, 11 a.m.)

Pool 3 scores:

Trion (9's) 10, Summerville (9's) 7

Dade County (10's) 13, Trion (9's) 8

Dade County (10's) vs. Summerville (9's) (Sunday, 11 a.m.)

Sunday bracket play:

(2) games at 1 p.m., (2) games at 3 p.m., (2) games at 5 p.m.

Monday bracket play:

(2) semifinals at 6 p.m., Championship at 8 p.m.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

Recommended for you