Here are the scores of weekend pool play and the bracket play schedule for the 6-year-old tournament being held at the Fort Oglethorpe Recreation fields.
Pool scores:
Catoosa 22, LaFayette 4
Chickamauga 10, Catoosa 7
Chickamauga 20, Trion 5
Summerville 23, Trion 22
Summerville 23, LaFayette 8
Sunday bracket play:
(4) Trion vs. (5) LaFayette: 1 p.m.
(4) Trion/(5) LaFayette winner vs. (1) Chickamauga: 2:30 p.m. (winner to finals)
(2) Summerville vs. (3) Catoosa: 4 p.m. (winner to finals)
Sunday Championship: 5:30 p.m.
----------------------
Here are the scores of weekend pool play and the bracket play schedule for the 7 and 8-year-old tournament being held at the Chickamauga Recreation fields.
Pool A scores:
Chickamauga (7's) 31, Murray County (7's) 18
Chickamauga (7's) 21, Summerville (8's) 1
Summerville (8's) 25, Murray County (7's) 1
Pool B scores:
Catoosa (8's) 16, Murray County (8's) 11
Murray County (8's) 16, LaFayette (8's) 15
LaFayette (8's) 14, Catoosa (8's) 1
Pool C scores:
Dade County (8's) 7, Trion (8's) 7
Chickamauga (8's) 20, Trion (8's) 5
Chickamauga (8's) 16, Dade County (8's) 8
Sunday bracket play:
(9) Murray County (7's) win by forfeit over (8) Chickamauga (7's)
(2) Chickamauga (8's) vs. (7) Trion (8's): 1 p.m.
(3) LaFayette (8's) vs. (6) Dade County (8's): 2:30 p.m.
(9) Murray County (7's) vs. (1) Summerville (8's): 2:30 p.m.
(4) Catoosa (8's) vs. (5)Murray County (8's): 4 p.m.
Sunday semifinals:
(2) Chickamauga (8's)/(7) Trion (8's) winner vs. (3) LaFayette/(6) Dade County (8's) winner: 4 p.m.
(9) Murray County (7's)/(1) Summerville (8's) winner vs. (4) Catoosa (8's)/(5) Murray County (8's): 5:30 p.m.
Monday Championship: 7 p.m.
-----------------------
Here are the scores of weekend pool play and the bracket play schedule for the 9 and 10-year-old tournament being held at the Rock Spring Athletic Association fields.
Pool 1 scores:
Murray County (10's) 5, Fort Oglethorpe (10's) 3
Summerville (10's) 15, Chickamauga (10's) 10
Murray County (10's) 14, Chickamauga (10's) 9
Fort Oglethorpe (10's) 17, Summerville (10's) 2
Pool 2 scores:
Trion (10's) 11, LaFayette (10s) 4
Trion (10's) 14, Catoosa (10s) 0
LaFayette (10's) vs. Catoosa (10's) (Sunday, 11 a.m.)
Pool 3 scores:
Trion (9's) 10, Summerville (9's) 7
Dade County (10's) 13, Trion (9's) 8
Dade County (10's) vs. Summerville (9's) (Sunday, 11 a.m.)
Sunday bracket play:
(2) games at 1 p.m., (2) games at 3 p.m., (2) games at 5 p.m.
Monday bracket play:
(2) semifinals at 6 p.m., Championship at 8 p.m.