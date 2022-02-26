Unplayable field conditions on Friday forced the LaFayette Ramblers to play their baseball game back at Edwards Park in Dalton for a second consecutive night.
And that was perfectly fine with Case Davis.
After hitting a pair of homeruns there on Thursday, the future Berry College Viking blasted his third home run of the 2022 campaign to help lift the Ramblers to a 5-3 victory over Trion.
His homer came in the bottom of the first inning and followed a Zain Smith double after Kadin Smith got on base with a Bulldog error to begin the inning. Davis's shot put LaFayette up 3-1 after Trion drew first blood with a two-out single in the top of the frame.
The Bulldogs used a pair of LaFayette errors to score the tying runs in the top of the third. However, Kadin Smith delivered a single in the home half of the inning, moved to second on an error and came around on a Jathan Harding RBI-single.
The Ramblers turned a double play to thwart a Trion scoring chance in the top of the third and that would be all the runs until the bottom of the fifth. Zain Smith led off with his second double of the game, took third on a passed ball, and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Nick Adams.
Adams pitched five innings, allowing just one earned run. He surrendered four hits and two walks, finishing with six strikeouts in the victory. Nick Radtke gave up just one hit and fanned four batters in a two-inning save.
Kadin Smith matched Zain Smith with two hits and two runs scored for the Ramblers, while James Wathan and Skylar Cepeda also had singles.
LaFayette (2-5) will host Northwest Whitfield Monday at 5:30 p.m., looking to avenge a road loss to the Bruins 10 days ago.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.