The Dalton Catamounts belted two solo home runs in the top of the first inning and went on to a 5-3 victory at LFO on Thursday.
The Warriors tried to mount a comeback in their final at-bat as the first three batters reached base. Eli Walker drew a walk with the bases loaded to score Devan Hinton before Josh McAfee's fielder's choice brought in Gabe Helton. However, a strikeout and a fly ball stranded the tying runs on base.
Tanner Mantooth went 2 for 3 with a run scored for the Warriors, while Walker, Will Carroll and Nyko Simpson all had singles.
Matthew Shields gave up two earned runs on two hits and two walks in three innings on the mound. He finished with four strikeouts. Mantooth gave up three earned in three innings. He allowed three hits and two walks with five strikeouts, while Simpson pitched the seventh.
LFO (0-8) will play in the first game of the Catoosa Children's Fund Classic at AT&T Field in Chattanooga on Saturday. First pitch of the Warriors' game with Southeast Whitfield begins at 11 a.m.