The second of what is becoming a growing number of Ridgeland senior baseball signees made his choice official on Wednesday as first baseman Dyllan Curtis put his autograph on a letter of intent with nearby Bryan College.
The Lions will have at least two former Panthers on the roster when they begin play next season as Curtis Wells signed with the Dayton, Tenn. NAIA program a week earlier.
"It's been my goal my whole life to go on and play college baseball and maybe one day go on to the big leagues," Curtis said. "Today means a lot to me because that means I'll get to go do something I've wanted to do my entire life.
"(Bryan) is a good Christian school with a good baseball program. I really like the team."
Ridgeland head coach Scott Harden said Curtis had taken it upon himself to get in extra batting practice in the mornings before school and even after practice was over in the evenings, many times after most everyone else had already went home for the night.
"He played great for us at first base this year," Harden began. "I took him up to Bryan and he really liked it. He felt it was a good fit and, of course, we've got Curtis (Wells) going up there too. Dylan just felt like it was a place that he could grow.
"He matured late in high school and we feel like with what they can offer up there on campus, it will be a great fit for him to grow and become even better as a collegiate player, even more so than he was as a high school player."
The extra work in the cage paid off for Curtis this spring as he tied for second-best among Ridgeland starters with five doubles, while his 13 RBI's was third-most on the team.
Curtis said he was being signed to play first base for the Lions, who went 17-13 in the Appalachian Athletic Conference this season.
He added that felt he like he needed to work on his defense, as well as become more consistent as a hitter, to get ready to play at the next level.
"But I'm sure I can do it," he said. "I can offer them heart and somebody that always gives it 110 percent. Hopefully, one day, I'll be able to play as well as they need me to play and even better."
Curtis said he is undecided on a major, but is considering a career in sports in some capacity.
