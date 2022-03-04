A four-RBI night from Dyllan Curtis lifted the Ridgeland Panthers to a 7-4 victory at Murray County on Thursday night, giving them a victory in the first game of a home-and-home series.
Curtis delivered a two-out single in the first inning before he was driven in on a double by Levi Millsaps. Then in the second, Ridgeland put runners in scoring position and got RBIs on squeeze bunts by Hayden Brewer and Hudson Couch before Curtis later drew a walk with the bases loaded to make it 5-0.
The Indians chipped away at the lead, cutting it down to 5-3 going into the bottom of the fifth when Curtis ripped a two-out, two-run double to center to plate Chris Maddeaux and Curtis Wells.
Murray County picked up one final run on a Ridgeland error in the sixth, but Ethan Waters closed it out for the Panthers in the seventh to record a save.
Brewer started the game and allowed three hits over three innings in the win. He walked six batters and struck out five, but neither of the two runs he allowed were earned. Christian Duke also pitched three innings and gave up two unearned runs on three hits and a walk. He struck out one batter.
Curtis finished 2 for 2 with four RBIs. Couch and Austyn Acuff also had hits for the Panthers, while Couch had three of Ridgeland's 10 stolen bases on the night.
The Panthers (4-2) will host the Indians tonight at 6 p.m. in their final game before the start of the region schedule next week.
