With two games left in the regular season, the LFO Warriors now have their backs to the wall as they try to earn one of four playoff spots from Region 6-AAA.
After dropping a 3-2 home decision to Coahulla Creek this past Friday, the Colts completed the sweep of the Warriors with a 4-0 win Tuesday night in Varnell.
LFO and Coahulla Creek are tied at 9-5 in region play, although the Colts now have the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Warriors by virtue of the sweep.
Tuesday's game saw LFO record just one hit, that coming on a Tanner Mantooth single in the sixth. The Warriors did get a runner to third base in both the fourth and fifth innings, but left both runners stranded.
Donnie Brown gave up four unearned runs on four hits and a walk in six innings on the mound. He finished with three strikeouts.
LFO will now get ready for an enormous two-game series with second-place Ringgold (11-3). Game 1 will be Thursday at LFO before the scene shifts to Ringgold for the second game on Friday. Sonoraville will also play two games against Coahulla Creek to end the week.
The Tigers are one game ahead of Sonoraville (10-4) in the region standings, while Rockmart (13-1) has already clinched the region title. Only the top four teams at the end of Friday's play will move on to the Class AAA state playoffs.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.