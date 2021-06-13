The first time the Chickamauga Crushers and the Catoosa Elite met in the Dizzy Dean 6-year-old District 1 tournament this week resulted in the second-closest game in pool play with the Crushers holding off the Elite, 10-7, on Friday night.
Chickamauga and Catoosa were the two teams left standing after three games of brackets play on Sunday and the finals were everything fans could have hoped for. The two teams slugged it out for full six innings before the top-seeded Crushers rallied from a run down the bottom of the sixth and claimed the title with a 26-25 victory.
Third-seeded Catoosa used a big top of the fourth to go in front, 16-10, but Chickamauga would respond with a seven-run limit in the bottom of the frame to jump ahead by one.
The Elite managed just two runs in the top of the fifth and the Crushers would build on a solid defensive inning by tacking on seven more runs to take a 24-18 lead into the sixth.
Needing at least six runs to send the game to the bottom of the sixth, Catoosa did just that and one better, turning in its own seven-run frame to go back ahead by a run. However, the lead would be short-lived as Chickamauga quickly pushed across the tying and winning runs to seal the championship.
It was the second game of the day for both clubs. Chickamauga punched its ticket to the finals after a 21-3 win over fourth-seeded Trion, who took down fifth-seeded LaFayette 22-11, earlier in the day. Meanwhile, Catoosa downed second-seeded Summerville, 26-11, to earn a spot in the title game.
In the 7 and 8-year-old District 1 tournament in Chickamauga, the top two seeds will play for all the marbles on Monday night.
The Summerville 8-year-olds, the No. 1 seed, scored a win over ninth-seeded Murray County (7's) before defeating fifth-seeded Murray County (8's). Murray had bettered fourth-seeded Catoosa (8's) earlier on Sunday.
The other half of the bracket saw second-seeded Chickamauga (8's) defeat Trion (8's), while third-seeded LaFayette (8's) handled sixth-seeded Dade County (8's). Chickamauga would go on to beat LaFayette in the other semifinal game.
The title game between Summerville (8's) and Chickamauga (8's) will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Down the road in Rock Spring, pool play concluded on Sunday morning and bracket play got going in the 9 and 10-year-old District 1 tournament.
Bracket play on Sunday saw eighth-seeded Summerville (9's) beat ninth-seeded Chickamauga (10's), while seventh-seeded Summerville (10's) defeated 10th-seeded Catoosa (10's).
Other bracket contests saw second-seeded Murray County (10's) beat seventh-seeded Summerville (10's), while third-seeded Dade County (10's) got past sixth-seeded Trion (9's) and fourth-seeded Fort Oglethorpe (10's) took down fifth-seeded LaFayette (10's).
Scores in the 7 and 8-year-old tournament and the 9 and 10-year-old tournament were not available as of press time.
Play will resume Monday night at 6 p.m. Top-seeded Trion (10's) will face eighth-seeded Summerville (9's) with the winner to square off with fifth-seeded LaFayette (10's) in a semifinal game at 8 p.m. The other 6 p.m. game will be the other semifinal pitting second-seeded Murray County (10's) and third-seeded Dade County (10's).
Semifinal winners will meet for the championship Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.