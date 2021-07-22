It took two games and two extra innings to decide the championship of the 10U Division in the 2021 Rick Honeycutt World Series at the Fort Oglethorpe Recreation Association ballfields on Wednesday night.
But when the dust finally settled and the lights grew dim, it was the Chickamauga Cannons taking the championship trophy back home to Crawfish Springs.
Facing the Fort Oglethorpe Warriors, Chickamauga jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings in the title tilt. However, Fort Oglethorpe rallied for four runs in the top of the fourth inning and tacked on two in the fifth to eventually score a 6-4 victory and force a winner-take-all rematch for the championship.
The second game would need a pair of extra innings before the Cannons finally pushed across the winning run to claim a 6-5 win.
The 6U Division also saw a tight battle for the championship with the South Cherokee Indians rallying late for a 20-18 win over the Ooltewah Hustlers.
And in the 8U Division, East Brainerd, needing to win twice over Signal Mountain to claim the trophy, did just that and in dominating fashion with 14-0 and 17-1 victories.