The Chickamauga All-Stars and the Fort Oglethorpe Warriors will square off Wednesday night in the finals of the 10U division of the 2021 Rick Honeycutt World Series in Fort Oglethorpe.
Play in the elimination bracket started up again on Tuesday night after games were rained out on Monday.
In the first game of the evening, Catoosa picked up a 6-4 victory over the Murray County Warriors, but Catoosa would see its tournament end with a 12-1 defeat at the hands of Fort Oglethorpe later in the night.
Chickamauga, who defeated Fort Oglethorpe, 12-6, in the winners' bracket final early Sunday evening, will look to do it again at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Field 4 at the Fort Oglethorpe Recreation Association ballfields on Barnhardt Circle. Fort Oglethorpe will need to defeat Chickamauga twice on Wednesday night to win the championship.
A second title game, if needed, would begin at 8 p.m.
The 10U division will be the only division in the entire tournament that will have a champion from either Walker or Catoosa County as the rest of the local teams in the 6U and 8U brackets were eliminated on Tuesday night.
In the 6U division, both the Catoosa Elite and the Chickamauga Crushers were eliminated by the Ooltewah Hustlers. Ooltewah slipped past Catoosa, 2-1, early Tuesday night before defeating Chickamauga, 16-9, in the elimination bracket final.
The Hustlers will now take on the South Cherokee Indians from Canton in Wednesday night's final, which will get started at 6:15 p.m. Ooltewah will have to win back-to-back games to claim the title.
And in the 8U bracket, the Chickamauga All-Stars defeated the Fort Oglethorpe Warriors, 12-4, before a tough 3-2 loss to the East Brainerd Elite in the elimination bracket final.
East Brainerd and Signal Mountain will vie for the championship at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday with East Brainerd needing to win twice to take home the winners' trophy.