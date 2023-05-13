Every big plan starts with a first step and for Ridgeland's Hudson Couch, that first step will be at Chattanooga State.
The senior catcher, who has been committed to the Tigers for a quite a while, made it official on Wednesday when he put pen to paper and signed his letter of intent to play for the longtime junior college power.
He said it was a relief to know he was going to play college baseball.
"It's a dream come true," he added. "I've worked my whole life for it and I'm ready to get to that next step at Chattanooga State.
"The school is amazing and the coaching staff is too. I know the head coach (Greg Dennis) is going to be able to lead me to that next level, whether it's Division I or Division II. I'm ready for that and I'm ready for (Chattanooga State) to take me there."
Couch has been a key cog for the Panthers his entire career.
After the COVID shutdown wiped out most of his freshman season, he hit .319 as a sophomore with four doubles, two triples, a homer and 16 RBIs to earn second team All-Region honors in 7-AAAA.
The following season, he picked up a 7-AAAA first team selection as he batted .352 with nine extra-base hits, including a team-best four homers. He scored 27 runs and knocked in 15 more.
Another first team nod in 6-AAA came his way this spring. He hit .267 and led Ridgeland in homeruns (3), extra-base hits (7), walks (12) and slugging percentage (.578), while he was second on the roster in runs scored (10).
"Hudson is the full package as far as kids you want to coach and see come through your program," said Ridgeland head coach Scott Harden. "He's academically smart, a great well-rounded kid and a great player, who had a lot of options.
"We're going to miss him next year, but Coach Dennis is excited to get a local, hometown boy. They feel he can get in the mix right away. They are getting an awesome player and he's also an awesome person. He always goes over, above and beyond what's asked of him."
"I'm going to be a good catcher for them," Couch added. "I'm going to go up there and work my butt off and show the coach how good of a player I am."
Couch said he plans to study athletic training while in college.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.