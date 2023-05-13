Hudson Couch signs with Chattanooga State

Hudson Couch was joined by members of his family and the Ridgeland High School coaching staff as he signed his papers to continue his baseball at Chattanooga State this past Wednesday.

 Scott Herpst

Every big plan starts with a first step and for Ridgeland's Hudson Couch, that first step will be at Chattanooga State.

The senior catcher, who has been committed to the Tigers for a quite a while, made it official on Wednesday when he put pen to paper and signed his letter of intent to play for the longtime junior college power.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

