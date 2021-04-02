The LaFayette Ramblers were looking for something to help them break a three-game losing streak and Skylar Cepeda provided just what the doctor ordered.
The junior lefty blanked North Murray on Friday night and did so with a no-hitter as the Ramblers routed the Mountaineers, 13-0, in a Region 6-AAA game in Chatsworth.
Cepeda walked four batters and finished with seven strikeouts in the seven-inning complete game. He also helped himself at the plate with two hits, two RBIs and a run.
LaFayette scored three times in the top of the second and carried the lead into the fifth when they tacked on two runs on a pair of North Murray errors. Two more runs would come home in the sixth on an error and a sacrifice fly, while two more errors and five hits led to six runs in the top of the seventh.
Austin Tucker was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs in LaFayette's 15-hit attack. Nick Adams had a double and drove in three runs, while Davis Richardson, Case Davis and Blake Mann also had two hits apiece. Davis also picked up an RBI, while Garrison Fults had one hit, scored twice and knocked in two.
The Ramblers (8-9, 2-5) will face the Mountaineers again on Tuesday, this time in LaFayette. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. and it will be Senior Night for the Orange-and-Black.