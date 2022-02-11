It was last February and LaFayette head baseball coach Chris Base said he wasn't too sure exactly what he had in junior pitcher Skylar Cepada just days before the Ramblers began their 2021 season.
However, it didn't take very long for that question mark to turn into an exclamation point.
"We kind of had a question mark next to his name because we saw really good things in practice and intrasquads and we knew he'd provide some kind of quality to the pitching staff," Base recalled. "But I don't think it was until about his first outing of the season when he gained the confidence to tell himself that he could do this.
"From then, he just took that and rolled with it. He just kept building on outing after outing and quickly turned into one of the better pitchers in the region.
"He's got some expectations to live up to now, as far as other teams knowing what he can do and providing leadership on the team. But this time last year, I didn't expect to have the Skyler Cepeda that I do now."
Base has seen the transformation firsthand and now, a kid who came to the LaFayette program as a 5-foot-5 freshman will be headed to play in college after Cepada signed with Truett-McConnell University during a ceremony at the high school on Friday afternoon.
"It means a lot," Cepada said with a smile. "It's taken a lot to get here. A lot of people have helped me along the way, including my coaches and my dad, who has taken me to all of the games, so it's really a big day for me and I thank everybody for being here."
Cepada will join a Bears roster that already includes two former Ramblers on the pitching staff, freshman Davis Richardson and sophomore John James, who transferred to TMU from Toccoa Falls College.
"That's one of the reasons," Cepada said, "but the other reason is because it's a Christian college and my whole family is very Christian-based. I think it'll be a great fit for me. It's not very far from home and I can get the full college experience. I also think the coach there (Mike Croley) is amazing."
Cepada ended 2021 with a 4-3 record for the Ramblers and a team-high 62 strikeouts against just 24 walks to go with a team-low 1.97 ERA in 39 innings pitched.
"I think I'm going to offer a lot (to the TMU program)," he added. "Once I get there and hit the weight room, I think I can start throwing around 90 and be consistent, so I'm excited."
Base, who also played in college, said preparing to play at the next level requires a lot of things, not the least of which is the mental side of the game.
"That's something he and I have talked about," Base explained. "Just the attentiveness from at-bat to at-bat and, obviously, just having your body in shape to be able to throw as much as they'll need you to throw in college. Then there are the mental struggles and how get through that.
"But Skylar can pitch Division I ball in three years if he wants to. I'm not saying that's going to be the case, but he's got the stuff right now that projects to be a D-I pitcher somewhere. I like the decision he's making right now and I don't think there's any reason why he can't be considered one of the best pitchers in the region, if not the best pitcher in the region, by the end of this year."
Cepada plans to concentrate on general studies to start and decide on a major at a later date.