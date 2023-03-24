The Heritage Generals will need quite a bit of help the rest of the way if they are to win the Region 7-AAAA baseball championship.
After dropping Game 1 of their three-game series with Cedartown in Boynton on Tuesday, the Navy-and-Red made the drive to Polk County for a doubleheader on Thursday and suffered a sweep at the hands of the Bulldogs.
CEDARTOWN 2, HERITAGE 1
The Generals scored their only run of the day in the top of the first inning of Game 1. Gage Shaver singled, moved all the way to third on a outfield error and scored on a passed ball.
The Bulldogs scratched out a run in the bottom of the first and then scored on an error in the third, which turned out to be final run of the game for either team.
Heritage had the bases loaded in the fourth with two outs, but failed to score. They also left a runner at third base in the fifth.
Shaver, J.J. Hunt, Zach Barrett and Eli Totherow all had singles for Heritage. Brady Chandler pitched six solid innings, allowing one earned run on four hits. He walked four and struck out two.
CEDARTOWN 6, HERITAGE 0
In the nightcap, neither team scored until the bottom of the sixth when the Bulldogs erupted for six runs. Two came on a single by Tony Ware and four on a grand slam by catcher Eli Barrow.
Hunt and Max Owens had the only hits for the Generals. Landen Skeen pitched four innings and gave up two hits and four walks with seven strikeouts, but was saddled with the loss. Owens and Jonathan Glover pitched two combine innings out of the bullpen.
Heritage (11-6, 3-3) is slated to host Signal Mountain on Saturday at 2 p.m. in a non-region game.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.