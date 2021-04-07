Traditional Class 5A state powerhouse and current No. 4-ranked Cartersville got two runs in the top of the seventh inning and handed Ringgold a 2-0 loss Wednesday night at Bill Womack Field, snapping the Tigers' win streak at 11 in a row.
The Purple Hurricanes had just two hits through the first six innings, while the Tigers managed just one hit in their first six times at the plate. However, a single and two hit batters would set the table for the Canes in the seventh as Blake Sutton came through with a two-run single that proved to be the game-winning hit.
Ringgold had two runners in scoring position in the bottom of the second and got a runner to third an inning later, but were unable to crack the scoreboard.
McCain Mangum and Eli Norris had the hits for Ringgold, both singles. Robbie Bates pitched 4.1 innings, allowing just two hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Colin Mountjoy pitched the final 2.2 innings. He gave up two earned runs on two hits and a walk with one strikeout.
The Tigers (15-6) will jump back into Region 6-AAA play on Tuesday with a 5:55 p.m. game at Adairsville.