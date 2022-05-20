One of the most versatile players in the entire northwest Georgia area will continue his career just a little up the road.
LFO senior Will Carroll signed on to extend his baseball career with local juco powerhouse Chattanooga State, the same place his head coach, Matt Holden, once played.
"Will was a jack-of-all-trades for us," Holden said. "He was one of our top pitchers for the majority of the year and ate up a lot of innings, but he was also a catcher, played corner outfield and played some at first and third base. He just a did a little of everything for us."
Carroll said getting the opportunity to play college baseball was a dream come true.
"This day means a lot to me," he explained. "It means I get to further my education and represent my family. I've been playing baseball since I was four, so just getting a chance to play this game at the next level brings a lot of joy to my life.
"(Chattanooga State) has the degree that I want and (Tigers' head coach) Greg Dennis is just a great coach. He's got a great program there and it's just everything that I'm about."
Carroll threw 42.2 innings for the Warriors during the 2022 season, striking out 39 hitters and finishing with a solid 3.44 ERA. He shined even more at the plate as he hit .444 with eight doubles, two triples and a team-high seven homeruns.
He drove in 22 runs, scored 31 times and swiped 11 bases, ending the year with a .602 on-base percentage and an .880 slugging percentage.
"We had him in the No. 3 hole in the lineup until the time came when other teams started to figure him out and walk him intentionally," Holden said. "It kind of forced us to move him up to the leadoff spot, but he still did a great job."
The LFO standout also showed his versatility on the football team, playing quarterback, running back and linebacker for the Red-and-White.
Carroll, who said he was being recruited to play in the outfield, added that he was ready to help out his new team.
"I'll be able to offer them a lot," he began. "A team (first) attitude and leadership, along with good hitting and defense."
"He just did a great job in any role that we asked of him this year and that's also a testament to the kind of person he is," Holden continued. "He's just a great person who wants to go out there and help his team.
"He doesn't have a selfish bone in his body and, at the next level, just being a good teammate is going to translate well as he works his way onto the field."
Carroll plans to get a degree in construction management.