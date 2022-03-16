The LFO Warriors scored the first seven runs of the ballgame and claimed their first Region 6-AAA victory of the season with a 7-2 win at North Murray on Tuesday.
Peyton Tipton singled in a run in the top of the first inning and Dylan Blankenship later plated a run with a sacrifice fly.
An RBI-double by Jacob Gregg and a bases-loaded walk by Tanner Mantooth highlighted a two-run fourth inning. Eli Walker delivered a sacrifice fly in the sixth to make it a 5-0 lead.
Then in the seventh, Wyatt Maye scored on a wild pitch and another run came in on a bunt single by Carson Goff.
The Mountaineers scored both of their runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Will Carroll went six innings, giving up just two hits and finishing with 10 strikeouts. In 17 innings pitched this season, the LFO senior has 27 strikeouts, while opponents are batting less than .200 against him.
Mantooth allowed one earned run on two hits in one inning of work. He finished with one strikeout.
Offensively, Gregg was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Tipton also went 2 for 4, while Gabe Helton added a single for LFO (6-4, 1-0), who will host North Murray on Thursday at 5:55 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.