Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers surrendered four runs in the top of the eighth inning and were not able to answer in the bottom of the frame as they dropped an extra-inning affair to Calhoun Thursday night at Bill Womack Field.

The game was tied 2-2 after seven complete.

Colin Mountjoy and Sam Mills had two hits apiece for Ringgold. Austin McMahan and McCain Mangum each had a double, while Mason Parker, Chase Ghormley and Kenyon Ransom each drove in a run.

Ransom pitched seven strong innings, giving up just two earned runs on three hits. He struck out 12 batters and did not issue a walk. Eli Norris begin the eighth, but was replaced by Hudson Chandler after recording just one out.

Ringgold (4-4) will travel to Gordon Lee Friday night at 5:30 pm. They will also be an action on Saturday as they take on defending Class 6A state champion Heritage-Conyers at 1:30 p.m. in the Catoosa Children's Fund Classic at AT&T Field.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

Recommended for you