The Ringgold Tigers surrendered four runs in the top of the eighth inning and were not able to answer in the bottom of the frame as they dropped an extra-inning affair to Calhoun Thursday night at Bill Womack Field.
The game was tied 2-2 after seven complete.
Colin Mountjoy and Sam Mills had two hits apiece for Ringgold. Austin McMahan and McCain Mangum each had a double, while Mason Parker, Chase Ghormley and Kenyon Ransom each drove in a run.
Ransom pitched seven strong innings, giving up just two earned runs on three hits. He struck out 12 batters and did not issue a walk. Eli Norris begin the eighth, but was replaced by Hudson Chandler after recording just one out.
Ringgold (4-4) will travel to Gordon Lee Friday night at 5:30 pm. They will also be an action on Saturday as they take on defending Class 6A state champion Heritage-Conyers at 1:30 p.m. in the Catoosa Children's Fund Classic at AT&T Field.